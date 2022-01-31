Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATEYY stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39. Advantest has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

