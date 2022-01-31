Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Financial Analysis

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 340.25%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.83 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.14 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 246.95 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

