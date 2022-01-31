AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of AerCap worth $173,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

