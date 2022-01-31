Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE AEZS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$55.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 15.16.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.