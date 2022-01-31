Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE AEZS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$55.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 15.16.
About Aeterna Zentaris
