Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 11,575 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.