Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.45% of Afya worth $81,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Afya Limited has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

