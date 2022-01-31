Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Purchases $10,446.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 106,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The firm has a market cap of $936.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
