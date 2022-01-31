Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Purchases $10,446.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 106,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The firm has a market cap of $936.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

