AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 8,558 put options.

AGNC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.71. 184,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

