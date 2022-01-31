Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,869,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.97. 5,458,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

