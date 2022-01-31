AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$16.25 and a one year high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

