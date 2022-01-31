AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.
BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$16.25 and a one year high of C$47.00.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.