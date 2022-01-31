Akumin (TSE:AKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.78

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 10305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

AKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$161.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

