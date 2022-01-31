Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ALAC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -90.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69. Alberton Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.32.
Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Alberton Acquisition Company Profile
Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.
