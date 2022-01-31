Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.42 Million

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post $52.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.14 million and the lowest is $50.70 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $221.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.66 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $243.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.49 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

