Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.26-8.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.37.

ARE traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.84. 1,422,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,257. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.