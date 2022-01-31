Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 172,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 43,643 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$98,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,804.28. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 17,001 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$33,321.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,595,251.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,648 shares of company stock valued at $158,873.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

