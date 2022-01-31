Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

