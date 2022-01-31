Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,622.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,889 shares of company stock worth $222,450. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

