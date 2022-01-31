Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.17. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 12,326 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

