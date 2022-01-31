Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $84.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,725 shares of company stock worth $2,037,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.