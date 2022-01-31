Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 271,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

