Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Diodes worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.