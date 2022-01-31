Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Radian Group worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

