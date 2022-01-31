Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Red River Bancshares worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

RRBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $52.32 on Monday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

