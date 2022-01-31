Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Reliant Bancorp worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

