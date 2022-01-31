Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,159 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Arconic worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.