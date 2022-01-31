Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,330 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

