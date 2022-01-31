Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,016 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

