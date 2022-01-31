Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,298 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

