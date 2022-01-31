Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

