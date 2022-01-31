Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,137,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Steven Madden worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 225,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

