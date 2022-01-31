Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 508 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 365.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $13,051,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $228.22 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

