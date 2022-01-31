Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 23,602 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Oppenheimer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OPY opened at $41.40 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $522.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

