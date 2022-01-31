Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,493 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

