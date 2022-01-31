Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.02 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 243.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $150.56 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.10.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

