Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

