Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

