Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.