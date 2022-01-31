Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.02 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TUP opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

