Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.04 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

