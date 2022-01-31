Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $91.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

