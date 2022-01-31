Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

ALSN stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.