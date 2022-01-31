Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Trading Down 3.4%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 1,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,060,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

