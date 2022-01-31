Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.02

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 26958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

