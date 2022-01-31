Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ally Financial worth $57,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.