Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,707.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $210,943.57 and $77,707.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

