ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ALXO stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

