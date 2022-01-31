Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.49. Amarin shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 48,657 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

