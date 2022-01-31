Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 225.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,249,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 95,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

