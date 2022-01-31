Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMRC opened at $46.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,362 shares of company stock worth $4,653,506. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Ameresco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

