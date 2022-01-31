American Airlines Group (AAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

1/11/2022 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

12/22/2021 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With air-travel demand continuing to recover in the United States despite the threat posed by the omicron variant, American Airlines’ passenger revenues increased 56.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. The carrier attracted significant traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday period. American Airlines' debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion within 2025. However, the current scenario of rising fuel costs does not bode well for the airline. Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same is still below the 2019 levels. Multiple flight cancellations of late due to staffing shortages and adverse weather conditions are added concerns. Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 are anticipated to decline 20% from the level recorded in fourth-quarter 2019.”

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $16.47. 35,434,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,707,871. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

